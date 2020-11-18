”We would never take political position”

He is the Swede behind the Corona vaccine, of which half a billion doses have already been ordered. In an exclusive interview with SvD, Mikael Dolsten, Pzifer’s President of Worldwide Research and Development, describes the crucial moments that led to the vaccine – which has yet to be approved by the FDA.
NEW YORK. Mikael Dolsten opens the door to his home in casual clothes and a face mask. The white, two-story villa resembles the other homes on the street. Two cars are parked in the driveway, and a basketball hoop hangs on the garage wall.
A leaf blower sends autumn leaves swirling in from the adjacent tennis court. Pfizer’s head of research sometimes plays, but has to force himself to engage in recreational activities.