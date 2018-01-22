At the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden's leading film awards, stories were celebrated – and this is the beginning of our story. In eleven days, we actresses came together under the hashtag tystnadtagning (#silenceaction), a development of #metoo. Lawyers, social workers, doctors, restaurant workers, high school students, academics and so forth followed in an infinite stream.
We must start talking about power and money
We must start talking about power and money, write the actresses behind #tystnadtagning (#silenceaction). At the Guldbagge Awards, they protested against gender-related inequalities in the film and television industry.