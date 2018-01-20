ALEPPO She comes running like a whirlwind through the camp and leaps a big smile onto the mattresses that cover the dirt floor in her tent, proudly showing off her pink Barbie watch. She is curious and excited, jusr like any eight-years old girl.
Wafaa lost her face in Aleppo attack – but not her dreams
When a bomb fell on her house in Eastern Aleppo 2015, Wafaa suffered burns over 70 percent of her body, and no one thought she would make it. But the Syrian girl managed to survive. Today she has a new face, hope for the future and the dream of becoming a teacher. The Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet met her in Aleppo.