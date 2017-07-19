Förvirrad eller är det bara så det låter? Foto: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Är det åldern eller det tuffa jobbet som gör att president Trumps språk ter sig alltmer osammanhängande och inte sällan förvirrande?

En tidskrift som ägnar sig åt vetenskapsfrågor publicerade nyligen en analys som utgick från en av hans senaste presskonferenser där hans språk var osedvanligt osammanhängande.

When President Trump offered that response to a question at a press conference last week, it was the latest example of his tortured syntax, mid-thought changes of subject, and apparent trouble formulating complete sentences, let alone a coherent paragraph, in unscripted speech.

Har Trump alltid låtit så? Svaret är nej.

He was not always so linguistically challenged.

John Montgomery, a psychologist in New York City and adjunct professor at New York University, said “it’s hard to say definitively without rigorous testing” of Trump’s speaking patterns, “but I think it’s pretty safe to say that Trump has had significant cognitive decline over the years.”

Rapporten hänvisar till en liknande analys som gjordes för några år sedan av Ronald Reagans och George H W Bushs språk på 1980-talet. Några år innan Reagan fick diagnosen Alzheimers sjukdom märktes en tydlig försämring av hans språk.

In a famous 2015 study, scientists at Arizona State University evaluated how Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush spoke at their news conferences. Reagan’s speech was riddled with indefinite nouns (something, anything), “low imageability” verbs (have, go, get), incomplete sentences, limited vocabulary, simple grammar, and fillers (well, basically, um, ah, so) — all characteristic of cognitive problems. That suggested Reagan’s brain was slipping just a few years into his 1981-1989 tenure; that decline continued. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994. Bush showed no linguistic deterioration; he remained mentally sharp throughout his 1989-1993 tenure and beyond.

En annan sak är att det sakliga innehållet i vad president Trump säger ofta är förvirrande och oroväckande.

Kanske finns här en förklaring till att det tydligen är så viktigt för Trump att omge sig av familjemedlemmar?