Trump Foto: Evan Vucci / TT / NTB Scanpix

Det skrivs många kritiska artiklar idag om USAs president. Han sågas både av Carl Bildt i Dagens Industri och Göran Rosenberg i Expressen.

Ledare Det här är en text från SvD Ledare. Ledarredaktionen är partipolitiskt oavhängig med beteckningen obunden moderat.

Men eftersom jag gärna lyfter fram de som tänker annorlunda kan jag idag inte låta bli att citera Andrew Sullivan som i tidskriften New York ställer frågan om Trump trots allt inte var ett bättre val än Hillary Clinton.

Her incompetence and indecision would have given the GOP even more political oxygen; a Republican House would have stymied her even more effectively than it did Obama; her unfavorables would have gone through the roof; and it could have been an ugly death spiral for the Democrats. (The latest polls showing considerable dissatisfaction with Trump nonetheless show that in a rematch, he would actually do better today against Clinton than he did last November.)

Annons X

Instead, we have a manifest and brutal exposure of the stark promises Trump made, and of the incoherence and shallowness of so much of the Republican agenda. I still would never have risked putting this menacing clown into the Oval Office. But in the long run, if catastrophe doesn’t strike, it might even be better for the future health of our politics that Clinton is not president. Maybe the American people are not so crazy after all.

Sullivan tror alltså att Clinton kunde blivit en än sämre president - av olika skäl - men att om inte Trumps presidenttid leder till en ren katastrof så kommer det amerikanska folket nog med tiden ta sitt förnuft till fånga.

Kanske det...Om detta med väljarna skrev jag en kommentar igår. Här.