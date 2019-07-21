I den amerikanska politiska debatten driver president Donald Trump en alltmer extrem retorik, å andra sidan tycks det demokratiska partiets politiker närmast förlamas av det enorma genomslag som Trump får och som demokraterna inte förmår besvara annat än med ”usch vad stygg han är”-klagan.
I Sunday Times skriver USA-korrespondenten Josh Glancy träffande om situationen:
What the Democrats — still in the early stages of a long, messy primary campaign — really need is a serious presidential candidate the party can unite around. Until they have one, Trump will continue to dictate the terms of engagement, as he did in 2016.