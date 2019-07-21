Annons
Janerik Larsson:Vad Trumps motståndare saknar

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks as, from left, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his incendiary comments about the four Democratic congresswomen of color, urging them to get out if they don't like things going on in America. They fired back at what they called his "xenophobic bigoted remarks" and said it was time for impeachment.  Foto: J. Scott Applewhite

I den amerikanska politiska debatten driver president Donald Trump en alltmer extrem retorik, å andra sidan tycks det demokratiska partiets politiker närmast förlamas av det enorma genomslag som Trump får och som demokraterna inte förmår besvara annat än med ”usch vad stygg han är”-klagan.

I Sunday Times skriver USA-korrespondenten Josh Glancy träffande om situationen:

What the Democrats — still in the early stages of a long, messy primary campaign — really need is a serious presidential candidate the party can unite around. Until they have one, Trump will continue to dictate the terms of engagement, as he did in 2016.

