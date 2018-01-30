Rakhmat Akilov is the only suspect and has already confessed. He was arrested hours after he drove a stolen beer truck into a crowd of shoppers on a busy pedestrian shopping street and crashed it into an upscale department store in Stockholm's city center on April 7. A British man, a Belgian woman and three Swedes were killed.
Uzbek man charged in Stockholm truck attack
An Uzbek man who rammed a stolen truck into a crowd in downtown Stockholm in April, killing five and injuring 14, was charged Tuesday with terrorism, attempts to carry out a terror act and endangering others.