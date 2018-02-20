Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: USAs svaga sociala skyddsnät Följ skribent Följer skribent Hundreds of people march through downtown Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, his predecessor's signature health care law, Thursday, March 23, 2017. The demonstration came as U.S. congressional leaders postponed a vote on the American Health Care Act, which the White House hopes will replace Obamacare. Foto: Reed Saxon Den amerikanska debatten om sjukförsäkringssystemet kan te sig ganska svårbegriplig om man ser på den med svenska ögon. Stäng Hundreds of people march through downtown Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, his predecessor's signature health care law, Thursday, March 23, 2017. The demonstration came as U.S. congressional leaders postponed a vote on the American Health Care Act, which the White House hopes will replace Obamacare. Foto: Reed Saxon Bild 1 av 1