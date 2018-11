In 1781, sailors of the slave ship ZONG threw sick African captives overboard for their insurance value in an action for the safety of the ship rather than risk their 'nature deaths' that would not be covered by insurers. The insurers disputed the claim, and the court ruled against ship's Captain Luke Collingwood. British abolitionist Granville Sharp advocated a homicide prosecution with no success.

