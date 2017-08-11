Möte i Florida i april Foto: Alex Brandon

Mr. Trump said he told his Chinese counterpart he believed Beijing could easily take care of the North Korea threat. Mr. Xi then explained the history of China and Korea, Mr. Trump said.

“After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it’s not so easy,” Mr. Trump recounted. “I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power” over North Korea,” he said. “But it’s not what you would think.”

Så beskrev president Trump i Wall Street Journal sitt möte i april med den kinesiske presidenten.

Alltså: Trump hade trott att Kina lätt som en plätt skulle fixa problemet med Nordkorea men efter att ha lyssnat i 10 minuter förstod han att det inte var så enkelt som han trott.

Undras om Trump kommer ihåg denna insikt idag.