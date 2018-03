From left front row, Brunei's Foreign Minister Haji Erawan bin Pehin Yusof, Chile's Foreing Minister Heraldo Munoz, Chile's President Michelle Bachelet, Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Steven Ciobo, Canada's Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne, and from left back row, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Lim Hng Kiang, New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker, General Secretary Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia Y.Bhg. Datuk J. Jayasiri, Japan's Trans-Pacific Partnership minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo, Peru's Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros, Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh poses for an official photo prior the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, CP TPP, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 8, 2018.

