Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: Trump vs Obama Följ skribent Robin Radaetz holds a sign in front of the Lehman Brothers headquarters in New York. Following the shock to the global banking system, the world economy would suffer its worst recession since World War II. Foto: Mary Altaffer Att följa Donald Trumps tweets hör till det mera sällsamma. Stäng Robin Radaetz holds a sign in front of the Lehman Brothers headquarters in New York. Following the shock to the global banking system, the world economy would suffer its worst recession since World War II. Foto: Mary Altaffer Bild 1 av 1