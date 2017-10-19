Annons
X
Annons
X
Ledare
Gäst

Janerik Larsson: Trump vs Obama

Robin Radaetz holds a sign in front of the Lehman Brothers headquarters in New York. Following the shock to the global banking system, the world economy would suffer its worst recession since World War II. 
Robin Radaetz holds a sign in front of the Lehman Brothers headquarters in New York. Following the shock to the global banking system, the world economy would suffer its worst recession since World War II.  Foto: Mary Altaffer

Att följa Donald Trumps tweets hör till det mera sällsamma.

Robin Radaetz holds a sign in front of the Lehman Brothers headquarters in New York. Following the shock to the global banking system, the world economy would suffer its worst recession since World War II. 

Foto: Mary Altaffer Bild 1 av 1
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet