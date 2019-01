In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, a man holds on to the border wall along the beach, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant caravan that was seized upon by U.S. President Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2018 election has quietly dwindled to a few hundred people, with many of them having crossed into the U.S. or put down roots in Mexico.

