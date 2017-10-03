Kanadas premiärminister Justin Trudeau Foto: Adrian Wyld

POLITICO har en intressant text om hur president Trumps isolationistiska politik stärker Kanada på olika sätt.

Canada is specifically recruiting the skilled, ambitious talent that drives innovation and economic growth, including top thinkers and workers in technology and industry. Canadian universities—which rank among the world’s best in fields like computer science, electrical and computer engineering, and artificial intelligence—are aggressively recruiting foreign students, who in turn are matriculating in Canada at higher levels than before Trump’s election. And Canadian cities—particularly Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, which rate among the best places in the world to live—are attracting more venture capital to fund the tech industry, on par with American tech hubs like Seattle and Austin.

Tack vare Trumps politik drar Kanada nu till sig topptalanger inom en rad olika områden och de kanadensiska universiteten attraherar fler utländska studenter än tidigare, Även investeringar går nu i högre utsträckning än tidigare till Kanada.

