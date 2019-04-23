In English: Top secret EU-intelligence disappeared in unsolved burglary
A safe containing top secret documents was opened without permission in Kosovo in 2015. The safe belonged to the Head of EU's Office for Criminal Intelligence, Michael Rawlinson, and held documents from Nato, Europol, Sweden and several intelligence services on the Balkans. EU's diplomatic service EEAS is aware of the incident but noboby has been held accountable for the burglary.
On April 22, 2015, an Italian prosecutor came to the EU's Office for Criminal Intelligence in the company of two Kosovo Albanian blue-collar workers. Using angle grinders and drills it took them four hours to open the safe.