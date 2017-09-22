May förhandlar inte med EU 27 utan med det egna partiets olika fraktioner Foto: Jason DeCrow

På väg till talet i Florens idag kan Theresa May studera en opinionsundersökning som The Independent publicerar idag:

The new poll of more than 1,400 UK adults showed 52 per cent of the public back remaining in the EU, while 48 per cent would support leaving. The new poll of more than 1,400 UK adults showed 52 per cent of the public back remaining in the EU, while 48 per cent would support leaving.

The numbers are a mirror image of the June 2016 referendum result and a shift from the same poll conducted two months ago, which showed a clear 50/50 split.

52 procent vill nu stanna i EU.

Men Mays tal handlar i grunden inte alls om Storbritanniens relationer till EU utan om torypartiets inbördeskrig.

The Spectator, den brittiska tidskriften som är en hårdför Brexitanhängare, skriver i veckans nummer att frågan om landets relation till Europa has destroyed the past three Tory prime ministers och att ”the battleground will be how much Britain should diverge from the EU and chart its own course in the world. This might not turn into the Tories’ own Hundred Years’ War. But it would be no surprise if it did for another three Tory prime ministers before it is finally over and done with”.

Ytterligare tre premiärministrar från torypartiet kan alltså enligt denna spådom gå under i detta inbördeskrig som beskrivs så här: After more than 50 years of civil war, the Conservatives still can’t agree what kind of deal they want. (Efter 50 års inbördeskrig har de konservativa inte enats om hur de vill se relationen till EU.)

Frågan är givetvis också om det kommer att bli ytterligare tre premiärministrar från torypartiet i närtid eller om det kommer att bli labourpartiet som kommer att få försöka hantera frågan medan torypartiet slits sönder av detta inbördeskrig.