Janerik Larsson:”The enemy gets the vote”

Talar klarspråk
Talar klarspråk Foto: Virginia Mayo

Sömdagens bästa replik i de amerikanska politiska tv-programmen. kommer från den tidigare försvarsministern Jim Mattis som till Chuck Todd på NBC:s Meet the press sa: You can pull your troops out, as President Obama learned the hard way, out of Iraq but the 'enemy gets the vote' we say in the military. 

Janerik Larsson
Publicerad

Mattis talade klarspråk:

We have got to keep the pressure on ISIS so they don't recover. We may want a war over, we may even declare it over. You can pull your troops out, as President Obama learned the hard way, out of Iraq but the 'enemy gets the vote' we say in the military. And in this case, if we don't keep the pressure on then ISIS will resurge. It's, it's absolutely a given that they will come back.

