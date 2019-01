Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the New Year press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Taiwan's leader said Tuesday the people of the island want to maintain self-rule despite recent electoral gains by the Beijing-friendly opposition party. Taiwanese officials should not enter into any secret dialogue with China, President Tsai warned in a New Year's speech.

