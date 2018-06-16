Many Jewish families lost valuable art collections in 1930's Germany. The Nazi art plunder took many different forms, including extortion, confiscation and forced donations. The looted items would eventually appear at museums and in private collections around the world. In recent decades, extensive efforts have been made to return stolen artworks to their rightful owners.
Swedish museum faces pressure over painting stolen in Nazi Germany
Moderna Museet in Stockholm, Sweden’s most prominent museum of modern and contemporary art, is involved in a dispute centred around an artwork obtained in Nazi Germany. The painting by Oskar Kokoschka originates from a Jewish art dealer and art collector. His heirs now demand that the painting will be returned.