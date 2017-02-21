Sweden a warning example for Trump – and a role model for OECD

Sweden is a role model in integration, according to Thomas Liebig, at OECD:s International Migration Division. To the right: Sweden's Minister for Finance Magdalena Andersson. Foto: Adam Wrafter/TT

The contrasting images of Sweden’s ability to handle immigration could hardly have been greater. On the one hand: a story on Fox News describing the situation as dramatic, with huge amounts of immigrants causing a wave of violent crime – a message that was reinforced by US President Donald Trump mentioning the situation in Sweden in connection with recently terrorstricken Belgium and France.

One the other hand: OECD, that in several reports has held up Sweden as a role model in their handling of migration. When OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría recently visited Sweden following the organisation’s economic report on Sweden, he pointed to Sweden’s way of coping with the refugee crisis as a good example.

All I am saying is, look at the facts. The OECD doesn’t speak from intuition, feelings or political messages. We speak from evidence.

”You have a fairly efficient system for integrating migrants. You have a tolerent, open, plural society. And you have effectively a way of which you make them productive citizens of Sweden – which will contribute to the benifit of not only their own families, but the whole Swedish society. I mean, that is something which is exactly what we are looking for”, he told SvD – and dismissed those who think differently in the matter.

”All I am saying is, look at the facts. The OECD is not talking out of intuition. I am not talking out of sentiment or of political messaging. We are talking evidence based.”

Thomas Liebig, the OECD’s spokesperson on migration, gives a similar view when SvD reaches him on Monday evening. However, he does not want to comment on Donald Trump’s statements about Sweden.

”You have a long experience in receiving refugees, with policies that have been the same for a long time. And Sweden is doing well in integration” he says.

Sweden is no exception, Thomas Liebig points out. The fact is countries that accept large numbers of immigrants usually cope better with their integration than countries that accept few immigrants, he says.

However, compared to persons born in Sweden, statistics show that immigrants are faced with more challenges.

”If you compare with the population born in Sweden, that is highly educated and has high emplyment rates, there is of course a difference. But in absolute measures integration is going really well in Sweden. Especially if you look at the refugees’ origins that is often countries with a lower standard of education”, says Thomas Liebig, and continues:

”There are clear challenges that shouldn’t be underestimated. But if you look at the results so far, it looks good on an international scale.”

One strength in Sweden seems to be the success of second generation immigrants, according to Liebig.

”It is difficult for adults, they often come from a war stricken country and have been out of employment for a long time, have maybe missed out on education, and so on. But if you look at the children of refugees they do very well in Sweden, relatively,” he says.

If you look at Sweden, a lot points to a successful social and economic integration.

It should be pointed out that the focus of Fow News – criminality – isn’t something OECD include in their international comparisons, Thomas Liebig says.

”No, it is difficult to find comparative data in criminality.”

Q: In conclusion: is migration good or bad for a society?

”It is difficult to answer that question. But if you look at Sweden, a lot points to a successful social and economic integration. And we also see that Swedes generally are positive to the effects of immigration on their society.”