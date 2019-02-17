Gäst Janerik Larsson: Striden om Amazons satsning i New York Följ skribent Följer skribent Av Janerik Larsson 2019-02-17 14.15 Spara artikel Sparad artikelLäs mer om Larsson läser Graffiti has been painted on a sidewalk by someone opposed to the location of an Amazon headquarters in the Long Island City neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. Foto: Mark Lennihan Amerikansk politik handlar inte bara om president Donald Trump. Stäng Graffiti has been painted on a sidewalk by someone opposed to the location of an Amazon headquarters in the Long Island City neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. Foto: Mark Lennihan Bild 1 av 1