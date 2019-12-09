If the prime minister emerges with the 40-50 seat majority these figures imply the Conservatives would have their biggest parliamentary party since 1987. Mr Johnson would be the first Conservative prime minister since Mrs Thatcher to govern without having to look endlessly over his shoulder at his back benches.

Men fortsättningen ser lite mera problematisk ut. Torypartiet är pensionärernas parti men föga populärt bland yngre väljare.