Boris Johnson ser att döma av opinionsmätningarna fram emot en storseger som bara kan jämföras med Margaret Thatchers seger 1987. Det skriver professor John Curtice i The Times idag.
If the prime minister emerges with the 40-50 seat majority these figures imply the Conservatives would have their biggest parliamentary party since 1987. Mr Johnson would be the first Conservative prime minister since Mrs Thatcher to govern without having to look endlessly over his shoulder at his back benches.
Men fortsättningen ser lite mera problematisk ut. Torypartiet är pensionärernas parti men föga populärt bland yngre väljare.