Over the last several weeks it has become clear that Lebanon’s government is planning to start returning some one million Syrian refugees to Syria. This is being done without a political settlement which would end the war and include guarantees for a safe and dignified return of the displaced.
Stop Lebanon from forced returns of refugees
To avoid second wave of Syrian Refugees, Europe must act against forced returns from Lebanon, writes Houda Atassi, regional director of International Humanitarian Relief in Lebanon.