Stop Lebanon from forced returns of refugees

To avoid second wave of Syrian Refugees, Europe must act against forced returns from Lebanon, writes Houda Atassi, regional director of International Humanitarian Relief in Lebanon.

Syrian refugees gather in their vehicles getting ready to cross into Syria from the eastern Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon, Thursday, June 28, 2018. 
Syrian refugees gather in their vehicles getting ready to cross into Syria from the eastern Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon, Thursday, June 28, 2018.  Foto: Bilal Hussein/AP

Over the last several weeks it has become clear that Lebanon’s government is planning to start returning some one million Syrian refugees to Syria. This is being done without a political settlement which would end the war and include guarantees for a safe and dignified return of the displaced.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil, escorted by the Lebanese army, visits a Syrian refugee camp, in Arsal, near the border with Syria, east Lebanon, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. 

Houda Atassi

