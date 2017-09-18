Annons
Spicer överraskade på Emmygalan

Av TT
Sean Spicer under den 69:e Emmygalan i Los Angeles. Foto: Chris Pizzello/AP/TT

Stephen Colbert öppnade Emmygalan med hjälp av en överraskningsgäst.

Sean Spicer, Vita husets forne presschef, rullade ut ett podium som han ställde sig bakom och förutspådde att galan kommer att slå rekord i antalet tv-tittare.

– Detta kommer att vara den största publiken som någonsin har bevittnat en Emmygala, punkt slut, sade Spicer med auktoritär röst.

Hans uttalande liknar det han gjorde efter president Donald Trumps invigningstal, som fick stor uppmärksamhet och ledde till Melissa McCarthys komiska skildringar av Spicer i tv-programmet "Saturday Night Live".

