Spicer överraskade på Emmygalan

Bästa dramaserie: "House of cards", "Better call Saul", "The crown", "The handmaid's tale", "This is us", "Westworld", "Stranger things".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Claire Foy ("The crown"), Elisabeth Moss ("The handmaid's tale"), Robin Wright ("House of cards"), Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld"), Viola Davis ("How to get away with murder"), Keri Russel ("The americans").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Sterling K Brown ("This is us"), Kevin Spacey ("House of cards"), Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better call Saul"), Matthew Rhys ("The americans"), Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan"), Milo Ventimiglia ("This is us").

Bästa komediserie: "Veep", "Atlanta", "Black-ish", "Master of none", "Modern family", "Silicon Valley", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i komediserie: Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Allison Janney ("Mom"), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"), Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie"), Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie"), Pamela Adlon ("Better things").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i komediserie: Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent"), Aziz Anzari ("Master of none"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta"), Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"), William H Macy ("Shameless"), Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets").

Bästa miniserie: "Big little lies", "Feud: Bette and Joan", "Genius", "The night of", "Fargo".