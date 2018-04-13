Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: Solipsism som utrikespolitik Följ skribent Följer skribent Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson and said he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him, in a major staff reshuffle. Foto: Andrew Harnik Det var länge sedan jag senast stötte på begreppet solipsism i samhällsdebatten. Stäng Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson and said he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him, in a major staff reshuffle. Foto: Andrew Harnik Bild 1 av 1