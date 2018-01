Slobodan Praljak brings a bottle to his lips, during a Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. Praljak died after apparently taking poison at the United Nations tribunal. After nearly a quarter century of prosecuting Balkan wars atrocities, the United Nations Yugoslav war crimes tribunal is closing down with no fugitives left on the run, many major suspects convicted but denial of crimes and glorification of war criminals still rife in the region.

