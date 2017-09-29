Kultur "Sex and the city 3" stoppas Kim Cattrall sa redan 2016 att hon inte ville göra en tredje film. Arkivbild. Foto: Charles Sykes/AP/TT Det blir ingen "Sex and the city 3" trots flera år av planering. Stäng Kim Cattrall sa redan 2016 att hon inte ville göra en tredje film. Arkivbild. Foto: Charles Sykes/AP/TT Bild 1 av 3 Sarah Jessica Parker. Arkivbild. Foto: Christopher Smith/AP/TT Bild 2 av 3 Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis och Cynthia Nixon. Arkivbild. Foto: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/TT Bild 3 av 3