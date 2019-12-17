Samtliga vulkanoffer identifierade

Samtliga vulkanoffer identifieradeTTPublicerad 2019-12-17 03.48 Stäng Räddningsarbetare hämtade hem vulkanoffer från White Island i fredags. Foto: New Zealand Defence Force/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1 Stäng Räddningsarbetare hämtade hem vulkanoffer från White Island i fredags. Foto: New Zealand Defence Force/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1 Räddningsarbetare hämtade hem vulkanoffer från White Island i fredags. Foto: New Zealand Defence Force/AP/TTSamtliga personer som miste livet i samband med ett vulkanutbrott på White Island i Nya Zeeland har identifierats meddelar nyzeeländsk polis.