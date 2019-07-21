Från The Observer:

Johnson has a casual disregard for the truth where it stands in the way of his career, or a good pun. Last week was no exception, when he brandished a smoked kipper from the Isle of Man at the final hustings of the Conservative leadership contest, and announced that its producer was “utterly furious” at the Brussels regulations that meant he now had to send his goods packed with ice. “We will bring the kippers back,” Johnson told the cheering crowd. Little matter that these rules were set by Britain, not the EU.