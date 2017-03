Promenadseger för Sheeran i Globen

"Castle on the hill"

"Eraser"

"The A team"

"Don't"/"New man"

"Dive"

"Bloodstream"

"Happier"

"Galway girl"

"How would you feel (paean)"

"I see fire"

"I'm a mess"

"What do I know"

"Perfect"

"Nancy Mulligan"

"Thinking out loud"

"Sing"

Extranummer:

"Shape of you"

"You need me, I don't need you"