Professor Hans Rosling, world-renowned statistician, has died at 68

Professor Hans Rosling was well known for his lectures on health and population data. Foto: Henrik Montgomery/TT / TT NYHETSBYRÅN

A statement on Gapminder read:

”We are extremely sad to announce that Professor Hans Rosling died this morning. Hans suffered from a pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed one year ago. He passed away early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2017, surrounded by his family in Uppsala, Sweden.”

Hans Rosling worked tiredlessly to present statistics about the world in illustrative and innovative ways – for example by using lego and diagrams. His TED-talks were very popular.

”If you ask him he would say that preparation is the key”, European TED-chief Bruno Giussani told SvD in an interview last year. Giussani described Rosling’s extreme attention to preparation to make his presentations of advanced statistics as educational as possible.

Hans Rosling was named one of world’s 100 most influental people by Times magazine 2012.

”Hans Rosling was a great friend and educator. He brought data to life and helped the world see the human progress it often overlooked. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Hans”, Melinda and Bill Gates writes in a statement to Svenska Dagbladet.