Populism – the questions we do not like being asked

PODD | August 7. In today's episode of Ledarredaktionen, we discuss Brexit, populism and a narrowing range of socially acceptable opinions.

Publicerad

Today's episode of Ledarredaktionen features Fraser Nelson, editor of The Spectator.

He joins Svenska Dagbladet political editor-in-chief Tove Lifvendahl and her colleagues Catarina Kärkkäinen and Edvard Holllertz to discuss Brexit, populism and the narrowing range of socially acceptable opinions.

