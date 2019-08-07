Populism – the questions we do not like being asked

PODD | August 7. In today's episode of Ledarredaktionen, we discuss Brexit, populism and a narrowing range of socially acceptable opinions.

Det här är en text från SvD Ledare. Ledarredaktionen är partipolitiskt oavhängig med beteckningen obunden moderat.

Today's episode of Ledarredaktionen features Fraser Nelson, editor of The Spectator.

He joins Svenska Dagbladet political editor-in-chief Tove Lifvendahl and her colleagues Catarina Kärkkäinen and Edvard Holllertz to discuss Brexit, populism and the narrowing range of socially acceptable opinions.

