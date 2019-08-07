Populism – the questions we do not like being asked
PODD | August 7. In today's episode of Ledarredaktionen, we discuss Brexit, populism and a narrowing range of socially acceptable opinions.
Today's episode of Ledarredaktionen features Fraser Nelson, editor of The Spectator.
He joins Svenska Dagbladet political editor-in-chief Tove Lifvendahl and her colleagues Catarina Kärkkäinen and Edvard Holllertz to discuss Brexit, populism and the narrowing range of socially acceptable opinions.
