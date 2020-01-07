Polens president nobbar ceremoni i Israel

Polens president nobbar ceremoni i IsraelTTPublicerad 2020-01-07 19.51 Stäng Polens president Andrzej Duda tackar nej till en israelisk ceremoni till minnet av Förintelsen. Arkivbild. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1 Stäng Polens president Andrzej Duda tackar nej till en israelisk ceremoni till minnet av Förintelsen. Arkivbild. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/TT Bild 1 av 1 Polens president Andrzej Duda tackar nej till en israelisk ceremoni till minnet av Förintelsen. Arkivbild. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/TTPolens president Andrzej Duda tackar nej till att närvara vid en ceremoni i Israel till minne av Förintelsen.