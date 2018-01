Paralyzed after a bomb attack, he fled Syria on the back of a donkey. But today, after a year of pain and anguish, Syrian teenager Hozaifa is looking toward a brighter future thanks to donations from the readers of the Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD.)

"My son has not only been helped with the pain. He has received a new life", says his mother Maysa to SvD in the Beqaa Valley.

The story of Hozaifa is a glimmer of individual hope in midst of Syria's refugee crisis.