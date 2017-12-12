Annons
Janerik Larsson: Om muslimer och terrorism i USA

Police officers patrol in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, near the site of Monday's explosion. Commuters returning to New York City's subway system on Tuesday were met with heightened security a day after a would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system failed to cause the bloodshed he intended. 
Police officers patrol in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, near the site of Monday's explosion. Commuters returning to New York City's subway system on Tuesday were met with heightened security a day after a would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system failed to cause the bloodshed he intended.  Foto: Seth Wenig

Det senaste terroristdådet i New York har utlöst en intensiv debatt.

