Gäst Janerik Larsson: Om en mur som både finns och inte finns Av Janerik Larsson 2019-02-13 15.32 Boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif Foto: Gregory Bull / TT NYHETSBYRÅN Den amerikanske politiske kommentatorn David Frum är ofta briljant.