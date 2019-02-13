X
Annons
X
Gäst

Janerik Larsson: Om en mur som både finns och inte finns

Av Janerik Larsson
Läs mer om Larsson läser
Boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif
Boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif Foto: Gregory Bull / TT NYHETSBYRÅN

Den amerikanske politiske kommentatorn David Frum är ofta briljant.

Boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif

Foto: Gregory Bull / TT NYHETSBYRÅN Bild 1 av 1
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet