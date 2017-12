LA, 03.00am. Noomi Rapace wakes up and can’t go back to sleep. She reaches for her notebook and pen to write down the thoughts that have taken hold of her mind. “Creative notes”, mainly. The jet lag does not bother her.

– Being in a creative flow inspires me. I don’t see it as a burden. I have the best job in the world, she declares over the phone, 20 hours later.