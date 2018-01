In this Jan. 3, 2016,photo, protesters try to stick photos of missing booksellers, one of which shows Gui Minhai, left, during a protest outside the Liaison of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong. Mainland Chinese authorities released detained Hong Kong bookseller Gui and he was reunited with his relatives, one of his friends said Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Gui, a Swedish citizen, was one of five employees of a Hong Kong bookshop who were believed to have been abducted and spirited to the mainland two years ago.

Bild 1 av 1