Magnus Schönberg sjunger VM-låt

Av TT
Magnus Schönberg står för sången på
Magnus Schönberg står för sången på "For the love of the game" som är årets VM-låt i skidskytte. Arkivbild. Foto: Alexander Larsson Vierth/TT

Varje sport har sin VM-låt. "Idol"-deltagaren Magnus Schönberg sjunger låten som är skidskytte-VM:s officiella melodi.

