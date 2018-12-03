Magnus Schönberg sjunger VM-låt Av TT 2018-12-03 08.42 Spara artikel Sparad artikel Magnus Schönberg står för sången på "For the love of the game" som är årets VM-låt i skidskytte. Arkivbild. Foto: Alexander Larsson Vierth/TT Varje sport har sin VM-låt. "Idol"-deltagaren Magnus Schönberg sjunger låten som är skidskytte-VM:s officiella melodi. Stäng Magnus Schönberg står för sången på "For the love of the game" som är årets VM-låt i skidskytte. Arkivbild. Foto: Alexander Larsson Vierth/TT Bild 1 av 1