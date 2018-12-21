X
Annons
X

Låt din klapp göra succé – med ett rim från SvD

RIMSTUGA | Fantasin allmänt kass – eller slut på inspiration?

Här bjuder SvD färdiga verser, som ger klapparna rim och reson.

Läs mer om Julen 2018
undefined
Foto: Elena Veselova/IBL

Att använda i lagom dos

Foto: Elena Veselova/IBL Bild 1 av 24
Foto: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT Bild 2 av 24
Foto: Pontus Lundahl/TT Bild 3 av 24
Foto: Jessica Gow/TT Bild 4 av 24
Foto: Pontus Lundahl/TT Bild 5 av 24
Foto: Claudio Bresciani/TT Bild 6 av 24
Foto: Christine Olsson/TT Bild 7 av 24
Foto: Gorm Kallestad/TT Bild 8 av 24
Foto: Axel Heimken/AP Bild 9 av 24
Foto: Isabell Höjman/TT Bild 10 av 24
Foto: Channi Anand/AP Bild 11 av 24
Foto: Richard Drew/TT Bild 12 av 24
Foto: Richard Drew/AP Bild 13 av 24
Bild 14 av 24
Foto: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Bild 15 av 24
Foto: TT Bild 16 av 24
Foto: Anders Wiklund/TT Bild 17 av 24
Foto: Fredrik Sandberg/TT Bild 18 av 24
Foto: Rick Rycroft/AP Bild 19 av 24
Foto: Hasse Holmberg/TT Bild 20 av 24
Foto: REX/IBL Bild 21 av 24
Foto: Janerik Henriksson/TT Bild 22 av 24
Foto: Henrik Montgomery/TT Bild 23 av 24
Foto: Linus Sundahl-Djerf Bild 24 av 24
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet