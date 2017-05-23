Kollegan: ”Mitt hjärta brister”

Cher, Lena Dunham och Bruno Mars. Foto: TT

Bruno Mars tweet är en av många där vänner, kollegor och andra uttrycker sin bestörtning efter den misstänkta terrorattacken efter Ariana Grandes konsert i Manchester Arena. Explosionen dödade 19 personer och skadade 50.

Här är några av reaktionerna i natt:

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — twitter.com

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — twitter.com

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — twitter.com

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H — twitter.com

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — twitter.com

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — twitter.com

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — twitter.com

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — twitter.com