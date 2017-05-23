Annons
X
Annons
X
Kultur

Kollegan: ”Mitt hjärta brister”

Den misstänkta terrorattacken i Manchester möts av tårar och sorg. ”Jag vill inte tro att världen vi lever i kan vara så grym”, twittrade artisten Bruno Mars.

Av SvD
Spara artikel
Explosionen i Manchester
Snabbt om Allt om
Cher, Lena Dunham och Bruno Mars.
Cher, Lena Dunham och Bruno Mars. Foto: TT

Bruno Mars tweet är en av många där vänner, kollegor och andra uttrycker sin bestörtning efter den misstänkta terrorattacken efter Ariana Grandes konsert i Manchester Arena. Explosionen dödade 19 personer och skadade 50.

Här är några av reaktionerna i natt:

Annons
X
Annons
Annons
X

Cher, Lena Dunham och Bruno Mars.

Foto: TT Bild 1 av 1
Annons
X
Annons
X

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
X
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet