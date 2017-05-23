Kollegan: ”Mitt hjärta brister”

Bruno Mars tweet är en av många där vänner, kollegor och andra uttrycker sin bestörtning efter den misstänkta terrorattacken efter Ariana Grandes konsert i Manchester Arena. Explosionen dödade 19 personer och skadade 50.
Här är några av reaktionerna i natt:
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.
— twitter.com
Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.
— twitter.com
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this
— twitter.com
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H
— twitter.com
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show
— twitter.com
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND
— twitter.com
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx
— twitter.com
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking
— twitter.com
