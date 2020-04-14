Annons

Kinas exportras mindre än befarat

Under strecket
TT
Publicerad

Kinas exporttapp lättade något i mars, enligt officiell statistik. Arkivbild.

Foto: Chinatopix/AP/TTBild 1 av 1

Kinas exporttapp lättade något i mars, enligt officiell statistik. Arkivbild.

Foto: Chinatopix/AP/TTBild 1 av 1
Kinas exporttapp lättade något i mars, enligt officiell statistik. Arkivbild.
Kinas exporttapp lättade något i mars, enligt officiell statistik. Arkivbild. Foto: Chinatopix/AP/TT

Coronakrisen fortsätter att slå hårt mot Kinas utrikeshandel, men nedgången för exporten i mars blev inte lika stor som befarat.

Annons

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
Annons
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet