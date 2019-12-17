”Nuclear power currently produces about 10% of the world's electricity, but contributes one-third of all low-carbon electricity. Nuclear power avoids the emission of some 2 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. Renewables such as wind and solar power are growing in importance. But these are intermittent energy sources which cannot meet countries' needs on their own That means more use of nuclear power will be needed.”

"Nuclear power offers a steady, reliable supply of electricity. It can provide continuous, low-carbon power to back up increasing use of renewables. It can be the key that unlocks their potential by providing flexible support - day or night, rain or shine."