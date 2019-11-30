Annons

Johnny Depp gör musikal om Michael Jackson

Under strecket
TT
Publicerad

Johnny Depps produktionsbolag gör musikal om Michael Jackson och dennes handske. Arkivbild.

Foto: Beth A. Keiser/AP/Scanpix/TT Bild 1 av 1

Johnny Depps produktionsbolag gör musikal om Michael Jackson och dennes handske. Arkivbild.

Foto: Beth A. Keiser/AP/Scanpix/TT Bild 1 av 1
Johnny Depps produktionsbolag gör musikal om Michael Jackson och dennes handske. Arkivbild.
Johnny Depps produktionsbolag gör musikal om Michael Jackson och dennes handske. Arkivbild. Foto: Beth A. Keiser/AP/Scanpix/TT

Skådespelaren Johnny Depp ska producera en musikal om Michael Jackson, skriver Independent.

Annons

Mer från Startsidan

Annons
Annons
Till startsidan för Svenska Dagbladet