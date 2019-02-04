Gäst Janerik Larsson: Intressant kursomläggning i Washington DC Följ skribent Följer skribent Av Janerik Larsson 2019-02-04 03.48 Spara artikel Sparad artikelLäs mer om Larsson läser - In this Jan. 19, 1999, file photo, President Bill Clinton gestures while giving his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. Foto: J. Scott Applewhite Vilken roll spelar näringslivet i amerikansk politik idag? Stäng - In this Jan. 19, 1999, file photo, President Bill Clinton gestures while giving his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. Foto: J. Scott Applewhite Bild 1 av 1