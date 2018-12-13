Michel Sidibé quickly became the center of debate at the Geneva-based UNAIDS' board meeting this week. The executive director of the U.N. agency, which fights the spread of AIDS and the HIV virus, has came under heavy criticism after an independent study concluded that he mismanaged allegations of sexual harassment within the agency, and has created a culture that tolerates abuse of power.
Criticized UN agency chief to depart ahead of time
The chief of the U.N. agency UNAIDS will reportedly step down from his position earlier than expected, following heavy criticism that he mismanaged accusations of sexual harassments, several diplomatic sources tell SvD. The departure of Michel Sidibé comes after Sweden threatened to cut UNAIDS funding.