In a plague killing humans and economies, one country is mounting a counterattack

A teenage girl at a boarding school in Karongi district in Rwanda with her mosquito net. The country reported 430,000 fewer cases of malaria in 2017 compared to 2016 (World Malaria Report 2018). Photo: Vincent Becker/The Global Fund
A teenage girl at a boarding school in Karongi district in Rwanda with her mosquito net. The country reported 430,000 fewer cases of malaria in 2017 compared to 2016 (World Malaria Report 2018). Photo: Vincent Becker/The Global Fund

The world’s most common disease costs billions to fight, and most countries are unable to beat it. But one country goes against the tide – with the help of people used as “human baits”. This is how they bucked the trend.

Gunilla von Hall
BUGESERA He sits on a wooden bench in the middle of the night in the village of Ruduha in southern Rwanda. His pants are rolled up to the thighs and his legs are bare. In one hand he holds a flashlight, in the other a small glass tube.

Vincent Niyindorera has one of the world’s most unusual professions. He is a living mosquito bait, waiting to catch deadly malaria mosquitoes. That job earns the father of five 60 dollars a month for two nights of mosquito hunting.

Vincent’s nightly mosquito hunt under the stars is an important part of the puzzle. Photo: Gunilla von Hall

A contributing factor to the high rates of malaria in Rwanda’s Gisagara District is marshland irrigation, which can lead to still bodies of water in which mosquitos breed, seen here on August 19, 2019. Photo: Nichole Sobecki/The Global Fund

The Ndayisba family is a typical example of how malaria can hit an economy – even that of an entire country. Photo: Gunilla von Hall

