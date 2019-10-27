In a plague killing humans and economies, one country is mounting a counterattack
The world’s most common disease costs billions to fight, and most countries are unable to beat it. But one country goes against the tide – with the help of people used as “human baits”. This is how they bucked the trend.
BUGESERA He sits on a wooden bench in the middle of the night in the village of Ruduha in southern Rwanda. His pants are rolled up to the thighs and his legs are bare. In one hand he holds a flashlight, in the other a small glass tube.
Vincent Niyindorera has one of the world’s most unusual professions. He is a living mosquito bait, waiting to catch deadly malaria mosquitoes. That job earns the father of five 60 dollars a month for two nights of mosquito hunting.