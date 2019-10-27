In a plague killing humans and economies, one country is mounting a counterattack

The world’s most common disease costs billions to fight, and most countries are unable to beat it. But one country goes against the tide – with the help of people used as “human baits”. This is how they bucked the trend.

BUGESERA He sits on a wooden bench in the middle of the night in the village of Ruduha in southern Rwanda. His pants are rolled up to the thighs and his legs are bare. In one hand he holds a flashlight, in the other a small glass tube.