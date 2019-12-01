Ian Buruma opens up on being fired from NYREV

Ian Buruma published a controversial essay about #MeToo and had to leave The New York Review of Books after only 12 months as its editor-in-chief. A year later, he reflects on lost assignments, cancel culture and the state of freedom of speech in the US.

NEW YORK CITY Harlem is glowing in the afternoon sun. The buildings are low here, the avenues wide. The light shines on the concrete and on the rowan trees that pierce it. Two motorbikes race along Malcolm X Boulevard, their roar disappearing in the distance. A stooping man with kind eyes asks me for 50 cents.