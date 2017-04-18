En gång till? Foto: David Goldman

Joan Vennochi, politisk kolumnist i Boston Globe, spekulerar i att det amerikanska presidentvalet 2020 kan bli en returmatch Hillary vs Donald:

Ledare Det här är en text från SvD Ledare. Ledarredaktionen är partipolitiskt oavhängig med beteckningen obunden moderat.

Next time around, he will be judged on his record, not his rhetoric. That’s enough to make Clinton think about his vulnerabilities and forget about her own.The press will remind her. But nothing is far-fetched. Not after Trump.

I amerikansk politik är inget omöjligt, men jag har svårt att föreställa mig detta.

Annons X

Ett skäl är den i dagarna publicerade boken om Clinton-kampanjen 2016: “Shattered” av Jonathan Allen och Amie Parnes. I den beskrivs Clinton-kampanjen som lika katastrofal bakom kulisserna som hennes kampanj 2008 mot Barack Obama.

Recensionen i New York Times sammanfattar: The portrait of the Clinton campaign that emerges from these pages is that of a Titanic-like disaster: an epic fail made up of a series of perverse and often avoidable missteps by an out-of-touch candidate and her strife-ridden staff that turned “a winnable race” into “another iceberg-seeking campaign ship.”