Ledare Gäst Janerik Larsson: Hans Rosling - ljuset i det svenska mörkret

International health professor Hans Rosling of Sweden, gives a presentation during an event with Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp. chairman and philanthropist, outlining key innovations needed during 2012 to tackle global challenges such as disease and poverty, during an event at the London School of Economics, in central London, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012. Gates advocates solutions to world hunger embracing modern seed technology and genetic modification or he warns that people will starve Foto: Lefteris Pitarakis